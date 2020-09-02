1/1
Kenneth A. Green
CORINTH, NY & LEESBURG, FL – Kenneth A. Green, 65, of Corinth and Leesburg, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. Born on May 3, 1955 in Painsville, OH, he was the son of Kenneth Green of Waukee, IA and the late Shirley (Trudell) Green. Ken graduated from high school in St. Joseph, MO and then graduated from Missouri WesternState with a degree in Sociology. He was employed as President of the Blue Springs, MO Chamber of Commerce and then after moving to the Saratoga Springs area, he was employed as Vice-President of the Saratoga Economic Development Corporation, and eventually became the SEDC president. This was a role made in Heaven for a developer of dreams. Ken was active in helping recruit many businesses to Saratoga County, including Ace Warehouse, Target Warehouse, the Ball Corporation, and State Farm. He was especially proud of his participation in the successful recruitment of Global Foundries in Malta which resulted in thousands of new jobs. He was recognized as a leading economic development specialist in NYS and selected as State Economic Developer of the year several times. Ken was a member of the Christ Methodist Church of Glens Falls and during his youth, was active in Boy Scouts and served as a Scout Leader later in life. He married Chris Rawson on Oct. 24, 2015 in Corinth and the couple has resided in Corinth for five years and recently in Leesburg, Florida. Ken enjoyed playing guitar, feeding birds, traveling, his time spent in Florida, watchingmovies, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends. His gentle soul and love of life are everlasting. Ken was a dreamer, imaginative, entrepreneurial, fun loving and inspiring. Besides his mother, he was also predeceased by two grandsons, Nicholas Ball and Matthew McGovern. Survivors besides his loving wife include six children, Bradley Green of Independence, MOand Shelley Green (Christian Huston) of Corinth, Jessica Ball of Hudson Falls, Jody Romano (John Rose Jr.) of Corinth, Chuck Ball (Amy) of Corinth, and Brittney Sanders (Rob) of Corinth; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; his former wife, Claudia Green of Independence, MO; one brother, L. Todd Green (Cheryl) of Waukee, IA; and his nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Ken’s life will held at a later date to be announced. The family wishes to thank the first responders for their professionalism and also the staff and nurses at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Ken.The family suggests that memorials take the form of contributions to help with the funeral expenses. Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kenneth-a-green

Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave
Corinth, NY 12822
(518) 654-9285
Memories & Condolences
August 31, 2020
I worked with and later for Ken for several years. His forward thinking, his his commitment to economic development in Saratoga County, his love of his adopted community, his professionalism, and his warm smile are what I remember most about Ken. My condolences to the family.
Shelley Riley
August 31, 2020
Ken was a true visionary and brought much to the Saratoga Region through his role with SEDC. Always a pleasure to speak with him and work with him to bring industry to the area.
David Marsh
August 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Chris an Kens family .May God comfort you all .
Ruth Hart
