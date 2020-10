Or Copy this URL to Share

CORINTH – Calling hours for Kenneth A. Green, who passed away Aug. 27, 2020, will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 from 4-7 pm, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. All visitors who enter the funeral home for calling hours or services are required to wear a mask.



