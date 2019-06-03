Ballston Spa, NYKenneth D. Barnes, Jr. “Kenny”, age 49, died suddenly on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.A graduate of Ballston Spa High School, Kenny worked as a territory sales representative for Erie Materials in Albany, NY as a top sales performer. A die hard Detroit Lions fan and amazing carpenter, he loved the home he shared with Karen. Anyone who knew Kenny knew his sarcastic and dry sense of humor and he could tell a story like no other.Kenny was predeceased by his mother Regina G. Barnes, paternal grandparents Warren and Beatrice Barnes and maternal grandmother Genevieve Gatta.Survivors include his loving wife Karen, who stood by him until the very end; father Kenneth D. Barnes, Sr.; his sisters Shelly Heeney (William), Sandra Scalo (Edward), Stephanie Mackie (Kenneth), and Suzanne Barnes, five nieces, two nephews, and his maternal grandfather Carmen Gatta. Kenny was loved by his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and extended family.Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7pm Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30am Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Mary’s Church, 167 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa and burial will follow in the family plot at Ballston Spa Village Cemetery.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kenneth-d-barnes-jr Published in The Saratogian on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary