GREENVILLE – Kevin Delos Smith, 56, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at St. Peter’s Hospital. He was born on October 14, 1963 in Catskill to Rossie L. and Shirley Warner Smith. He was raised in Greenville and graduated from Greenville Central School. He became an antique broker and after moving to Saratoga, he owned Saratoga Hidden Gardens Florist and Antiques. His greatest enjoyment was finding that “special” antique. Kevin was also a co-owner of several standard bred harness horses, and traveled to many race tracks with his horses. Kevin was predeceased by his grandparents, Albert and Gladys Warner Hoag, Ernest Warner, Sr., and Delos and Mamie Edwards Smith; and his uncles Kenneth E. Warner, Sr., Ernest (Beverly) Warner, Jr., Harold Richards, Carl D. Smith, Sr., and Clayton and Marie Smith Losee. Kevin is survived by his beloved parents, Rossie and Shirley Smith; his aunts, Linda Warner, Delores Warner Richards, and Gertrude Smith; his cousins, Roberta Warner Conaway, Kenneth Warner, Jr., Carl D. Smith, Jr., Bonita Eckerson Howes, Edward Eckerson, Jr., Denise Warner, and Todd Warner; his special friend and co-owner of all their horses, Eugene Kurzrok, of “Our Horse Cents Stables”; his special traveling buddy and 24/7 friend, “Prowler”, a Cavalier King Charles dog; and his standard bred horse, “Quick Deal”, who holds the record at Yonkers Raceway and is still racing. Kevin has been privately cremated and all services are private. Those wishing to remember Kevin in a special way can make memorial donations in his name to either the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter’s, 315 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208, or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, Greenville. Condolences can be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com
