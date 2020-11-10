South Glens Falls, NYKevin A. Killion passed away peacefully with his family and friends by his side on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born on March 12, 1990, he was adopted by Sandra and Robert Killion.Kevin was a very vivacious young man, who was always smiling and loved to interact with anyone who stopped to see him. Kevin’s eyes would light up every time he saw a motorcycle and was memorized by their sound.Kevin is survived by his adopted mother, eight siblings, and all his family and friends at his home.Kevin was beloved by so many and will be greatly missed.A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, November 12, from 1-3pm at the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, burial will be held at the Southside Cemetery on Route 32 in South Glens Falls, NY 12803.Online remembrances may be made at, www.tunisonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kevin-killion