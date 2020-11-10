1/
Kevin Killion
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
South Glens Falls, NYKevin A. Killion passed away peacefully with his family and friends by his side on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born on March 12, 1990, he was adopted by Sandra and Robert Killion.Kevin was a very vivacious young man, who was always smiling and loved to interact with anyone who stopped to see him. Kevin’s eyes would light up every time he saw a motorcycle and was memorized by their sound.Kevin is survived by his adopted mother, eight siblings, and all his family and friends at his home.Kevin was beloved by so many and will be greatly missed.A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, November 12, from 1-3pm at the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, burial will be held at the Southside Cemetery on Route 32 in South Glens Falls, NY 12803.Online remembrances may be made at, www.tunisonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kevin-killion



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tunison Funeral Home
105 Lake Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-0440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved