|
|
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Kevin P. Joyce, age 52, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his loving family.He was born on May 5, 1966 in the Bronx, New York, the son of the late Robert Joyce and Maureen McTernan Joyce.Kevin graduated from Mahopac High School in 1984. He then graduated from Westchester Community College with a degree in Criminal Justice.Kevin retired from the New York City Police Department in May 2007 after twenty years of service. Subsequently, he was President and owner of Ocean Associates Security Investigative Services, Inc.Kevin enjoyed music, and sports, especially the NY Yankees, Giants and Rangers.Kevin is survived by his wife of 25 years, Diana Joyce; sons, Brian, Christopher, James, and Daniel; brother, Raymond Joyce (Valerie); sister, Kerry Williamson (Dale); in-laws, Robert and Carol Loughran; brother and sisters-in-law, Keith Loughran (Kiara); Dawn Loughran, Dana Loughran; Many beloved nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly.A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon and from 4:00 pm to 6:45 pm at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kevin-p-joyce
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 11, 2019