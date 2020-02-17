|
Ballston Spa - Kim E. McCartney 61, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Born in Morristown, NJ on May 22, 1958, she was the daughter of Randolph and Virginia Smith.Kim was a Registered Nurse at Albany Medical Center in the Medical ICU for over twenty years. A published author, she co-authored A New Town in a New Nation and her new book The Burying Grounds of the Town of Milton Saratoga County NY will be published on Amazon.Kim loved history and was an accomplished genealogist. She served as the Town of Milton Historian and was an active volunteer at the Brookside Museum. She was a certified master gardener.Kim loved her family and was a caregiver for many family members throughout the years. Kim was predeceased by her parents Randolph and Virginia Smith. She is survived by her husband Thomas McCartney, son William McCartney, sister Sharon Crary, brothers Randy Smith (Lynn), Jeff Smith (Diana), Roger Smith (Shelly), Steven Smith (Traci) and Paul Smith (Karen); several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, February 20 from 5pm to 7pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will follow at 7pm. Memorial contributions in memory of Kim may be made to the Brookside Museum.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kim-e-mccartney
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 18, 2020