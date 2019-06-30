|
Ballston Spa - Kristina L. Graham, 44, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born in South Glens Falls, NY on May 20, 1975.Kristina worked at Rickett’s Dry Cleaners in Ballston Spa for many years and currently worked at Feigenbaum Cleaners in Wilton.Kristina was a proud mom, traveling to all her son’s sporting events to support them. She was an animal lover and was often accompanied by her precious dog Sassie. Kristina enjoyed barbeques with family and friends and brought a smile to everyone’s face when she entered the room.Kristina is survived by her beloved sons Domonic and Ian; her mother Patricia Prouty; father and stepmom Pete and Becky Cheeney; sister Lori Gleason; brother Kevin Prouty; and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Wednesday, July 3 from 5pm to 7pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Kristina may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kristina-l-graham-1
Published in The Saratogian on July 1, 2019