GREENFIED CENTER: L. "Jay" Bleser, age 76, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital Surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with not being able to talk or walk.He was born on February 13, 1943 in Schenectady, NY, the son of the late Leonard Bleser and Gertrude Melius Bleser.Jay was a graduate of Guilderland High School, class of 1961. In his younger years, Jay was also an avid mechanic in which he built engines for a lot of the local area drivers. Jay raced go-cart, snowmobiles and stock-cars. Jay raced the late models in the 1970 – 1980's and the modified in the 1980 -1990's. Jay was a member of the Fonda Speedway Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996. Following Jay's retirement in 2007 he continued to follow and communicate with the racing community and friends through Facebook. He was an avid Yankee and NASCAR fan. He will be truly missed by all who had the opportunity to know Jay.Jay is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Yakush-Hurd (David); brothers, James Bleser (Judy), Jud Bleser (Linda); grandchildren, Robert Martin, Brandon Yakush, Stephen Yakush; niece, Lauren Bleser; nephew, Michael Bleser (Marsha) and many friends who will miss him dearly.He is preceded in death by his brother Jeff Bleser and nephew, Jimmy Bleser.A Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the home of his daughter, JoAnn Yakush-Hurd, 642 Sand Hill Road, Greenfield Center, NY 12833. All are welcome to join the family to honor the life of Jay.In lieu of flower, donations can be made in honor of Jay to the NYSSA, 135 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer, NY 12144Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 29, 2019