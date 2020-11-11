Tenn.-Langdon “Lang” Gregory Sharp, age 72, was born on July 15, 1948 to Lester and Phyllis Sharp in Poughkeepsie, NY and grew up in the Capital District area. He passed away October 29, 2020 in Crossville, TN. He worked in industrial maintenance after serving our country in the Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Linda Gorman Sharp; daughter, Kimberly A. Sharp; stepson, Keith Ferranti; grandsons, Joshua C. Ferranti and Mason Ferranti; and siblings, Sue Dano, Thomas Sharp, Barbara Leight, and Ellen Stanislowsky. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Palma Sharp.



