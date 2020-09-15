Ballston SpaLaura E. Mitchell, 95, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. Laura was born on July 7, 1925 to Phillip and Loura (Ruggles) Dorey and was a lifelong resident of Ballston Spa.Laura married Vernon Mitchell in 1943 and together they had four children, eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. “Mitch” passed away in 2002. After retiring in 1982, they traveled the country in their RV until taking up a winter residence in Florida and remained snowbirds until 1995. They enjoyed dancing, camping cross country skiing, bowling, and travel. One of her great joys was feeding people and her pies were legendary. She loved old TV westerns and was a devoted Mets fan.She was predeceased by her brothers Phillip Dorey, Edward Dorey and William Dorey, and her sisters Julia Clouse, Betty Allen and Geraldine Bentley.Laura is survived by her sister Eleanor Fitzgerald of Ballston Spa; daughters Dawn Mitchell of Ballston Spa, Sandra DeLeonardis (Joe) of Ballston Spa, Mary Abell (Bill) of Lead, SD; son Tom Mitchell of Nashville, TN; grandchildren Jill Castellano (Michael), Joseph DeLeonardis, Jr, Jacqueline Orzell (John), Gina Neilsen (Matt), Joanna Hart (Steve), Caleb and Pico Mitchell, Michael Abell (Ashley); great grandchildren Meghan and Kailey Castellano, Andrew, Aden and Mitchell Orzell, Nicholas and Annika Nielsen, Darienne and Justin Hickey, Maria and Sophia Hart, Ethan and Harper Abell.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. The family wishes to thank the Wesley Nursing Home for their gentle and loving care during her final days.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Laura may be made to your favorite charity
