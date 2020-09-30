1/2
Laura Salvatore
Saratoga LakeLaura Louise Salvatore 69, devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother (WaWa) passed peacefully Tuesday, September 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. Laura was born on November 27, 1950, in Schenectady, NY to Pasquale and Mary Mastroianni.Laura graduated from Mont Pleasant High School and worked at the NYS Department of Correctional Services as a secretary and assistant for ten years. She married the love of her life, Dr. Richard J. Salvatore Sr. on May 24, 1981. Laura was a free spirit who enjoyed cooking and pushing food on family, waterskiing on Saratoga Lake, traveling, hosting family parties and spending time with her sisters. In her later years, Laura enjoyed gambling at the Racino.Laura is survived by her husband, Dr. Richard J. Salvatore Sr., her three children, Amara Salvatore Altman (Matt), Dr. Richard Salvatore Jr., (Vera), and Pascal Salvatore; grandchildren Calvin and Mariella Altman and Grayson and Brooke Salvatore; mother Mary Mastroianni; twin brother Patsy Mastroianni (Carmel), and sisters Josepha Abba (Chuck), Mary Drescher (Peter); aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and close friends.Laura joined her beloved family in heaven, her father Pasquale Mastroianni, sister Aurelia Miller, brothers Dr. Anthony Mastroianni and Armond Mastroianni, in-laws Carrie Salvatore and Dr. Arthur Salvatore Sr., sister-in-law Dr. Carol Salvatore and granddaughter Waverly Altman.There will be a mass honoring Laura's memory and spirit at St. Mary's Church in Ballston Spa at 9 am on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Laura may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or Code Blue Shelters of Saratoga. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/laura-salvatore


Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
