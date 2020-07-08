1/1
Laurie Lloyd
Porter Corners, NY – Laurie Ann (Tyler) Lloyd, 66 passed away at home with her family by her side after a brief battle with lung cancer on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born April 21, 1954 to the late Augustus Tyler and Beverly (Hawkins) Murtlow of Greenfield Center.She married William E. Lloyd, Jr. on February 26, 1972 in Saratoga Springs, where she also graduated from high school in the class of 1973. Laurie enjoyed doing needlepoint and was a longtime member of the Boy Scouts of America (Greenfield Center, NY Troop 18) and is a valued Auxiliary Member of Greenfield Fire Company #2 (Porter Corners). When she wasn’t volunteering her time, Laurie was a self-employed daycare provider.Along with her father, Laurie was predeceased by her stepfather James Murtlow, and her father and mother-in-law William E. Sr. and Jean Lloyd. She leaves behind her loving husband William, Jr.; children: Jean Lloyd (John), William Lloyd 3rd (Stephnee), Steven Lloyd (Cheryl), and Erik Lloyd (Nichole); 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; her mother Beverly Murtlow; 3 brothers; and her sister.Relatives and friends may call on Friday (July 10) from 3 to 6 pm at the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway. Following required health protocols there can only be maximum attendance of 30 people in the facility at a time to maintain proper social distancing. Masks or face coverings must be worn.Services will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Laurie’s name to the Greenfield Fire District #2 (P.O. Box 41 Porter Corners, NY 12859) or to The Community Hospice of Saratoga (310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/laurie-ann-lloyd


Published in The Saratogian from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
