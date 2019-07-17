|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY - Lawrence (Larry) J. French of Porter Corners passed away peacefully surrounded by his sons on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital. He was 73 years old.Born on December 24, 1945 in Glens Falls, NY he was the son of the late Wallace and Phyllis French.He was married to the love of his life, Virginia E. “Ginny” (Granger) French on July 4, 1983. Larry missed his wife every day that he was apart from her, after her passing on August 14, 2002. His children take comfort in knowing they are together again.Larry proudly worked for over 30 years for the New York State Thruway Authority in the Design Bureau in Albany, NY until his retirement in 1999.Larry was a former member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #2486 and was a proud member of the National Rifle Association. He was also a devoted member of the Corinth Volunteer Fire Department for over 25 years, where he served as the secretary for the majority of that time. In his younger years, Larry enjoyed hunting, boating on Lake George, snowmobiling, and many other activities. Larry passed his love of the outdoors onto his sons, giving up the majority of his free time to do so. But his greatest love and enjoyment in life came from spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren grow. He will be remembered as a selfless man and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.He is predeceased by a brother, Jerry French.Survivors include his five sons, Philip W. Farry and his wife Noreen Kinsler of San Diego CA, James R Farry and his fiancée Elizabeth LaSalle of Saratoga Springs, NY, Lawrence J. Joshua French and his wife Jane of Gansevoort, NY, Seth A. French and his wife Karen of Rock City Falls, NY and Adam T. French and his wife Jennifer of Wilton, NY, a daughter Colleen A Wheeler and her husband Daniel of South Glens Falls, NY, two brothers, Robert French and his wife Jane of Schoharie, NY and David French of Porter Corners, NY, a sister in-law, Luzbella Vidal French of Saratoga Springs, NY, his beloved sister, Lori Tracy and her husband Scott of Greenwich, NY and his grandchildren Aubrey, Trevor, Lara, Connor, Kyle, Molly, Maddy and Bobby, several nieces and nephews, as well as his Thruway Friends and “Happy-Land Day Camp” buddies.Calling hours will be held from 4-8 pm on Friday at the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Presbyterian New England Congregational Church, 24 Circular St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866Burial will follow at the South Corinth Maplewood Cemetery, Corinth, NY.Memorial donations can be in his memory to Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center.Online remembrances can be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lawrence-larry-j-french
Published in The Saratogian on July 18, 2019