Malta, NY - Lawrence P. McNamara passed away suddenly on Thursday April 2, 2020. He was 68.Larry was born on January 17, 1952 in Troy, NY, he was the son of the late Thomas and Nancy Wells McNamara. He was a communicant of St Jude's in Wynantskill, NY and a 1970 graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy, where he played varsity baseball for 3 years and was team captain as a senior. "Beamer" as he was affectionately called also played JV football and ran indoor track at CCHS. He earned his bachelor of science degree in Business Management at Manhattan College in the Bronx, NY in 1974 and was employed by the NYS Dept. of Taxation until moving on to Ruch Distributing, Inc., an Anheuser-Busch wholesaler serving Albany and Rensselaer counties. He worked in the beer business for more than 30 years as an owner and President until the sale of the company in 2010 and retired. Larry competed in several dart leagues and tournaments around the region for more than 40 years and was a proud member of the championship team at the Parting Glass League in Saratoga Springs in 2014. He also actively participated in softball leagues with great friends for several years until coaching little league. Larry "Mo" was an active member of Wolferts Roost Country Club in Albany for more than 30 years, where he developed numerous lifetime friendships, always enjoying their company after a round at the 19th hole where sparring among his buddies was fair game and frequent.Upon his retirement and relocation to the Saratoga area, he became a member at Saratoga National Golf Club where he enjoyed years of great golf with his wife and friends regularly. As an avid (and and sometimes lucky) golfer he was proud to have 3 hole-in-one achievements over the years. His happy go lucky charm and personality will be missed on and off the course.Larry was a kind and gentle soul who loved and lived life to its fullest. He was so very proud of his accomplishments and in particular of his 3 children. He will be missed beyond words by those who had the privilege to know him and love him and all of his "Larryisms". He was one of a kind.Larry is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Marie Foy McNamara; three children, Brian McNamara, Megan (William) Denkler, Kristen (Christopher) O'Brien; his stepdaughter Caitlyn Moynihan and his grandson William O'Brien. He is also survived by his brother Thomas (Marcy) McNamara and brother-in-law Rich Holt, husband of Larry's predeceased sister Lisa McNamara Holt.Due to ongoing public health concerns of the COVID-19, a celebration of Larry’s life and a Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lawrence-p-mcnamara
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 5, 2020