Lawrence P. McNamara
Malta, NY - Lawrence P. McNamara passed away suddenly on Thursday April 2, 2020. He was 68. Larry was born on January 17, 1952 in Troy, NY. He was a kind and gentle soul who loved and lived life to its fullest. He was so very proud of his accomplishments and in particular of his 3 children. He will be missed beyond words by those who had the privilege to know him and love him and all of his "Larryisms". He was one of a kind. Relatives and friends may call from 10 – 11am, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at St. Mary’s Church, 167 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am, celebrated by the Rev. Francis Vivacqua, pastor. Due to ongoing public health concerns of the COVID-19, appropriate facemasks and social distancing will be required. Full obituary and online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
