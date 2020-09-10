Malta, NY - Lawrence P. McNamara passed away suddenly on Thursday April 2, 2020. He was 68. Larry was born on January 17, 1952 in Troy, NY. He was a kind and gentle soul who loved and lived life to its fullest. He was so very proud of his accomplishments and in particular of his 3 children. He will be missed beyond words by those who had the privilege to know him and love him and all of his "Larryisms". He was one of a kind. Relatives and friends may call from 10 – 11am, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at St. Mary’s Church, 167 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am, celebrated by the Rev. Francis Vivacqua, pastor. Due to ongoing public health concerns of the COVID-19, appropriate facemasks and social distancing will be required. Full obituary and online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
