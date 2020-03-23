|
|
Middle Grove – Lawrence W. Mahar of Middle Grove passed away on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Saratoga Springs on July 18, 1928 and was the son of the late, John P. Mahar and Edna P. Krajewski Mahar. Larry was a graduate of St. Peters Academy in Saratoga Springs and holds a bachelor’s degree in English and Philosophy from Siena College in Loundenville, NY. Following graduation from college, he served in the US Army of Occupation in Germany where he worked as a writer. He contributed in public information, writing for post newspapers. Following his honorable discharge from the Army in 1954 he became the first advertising and publicity director for Stewarts Ice Cream. In 1955, He met the love of his life, Hazel Holmwood and the two were married on May 7, 1955. She stood by his side and supported him to the very end. Larry joined General Electric Company in 1956 where he served in various capacities in public relations and advertising. In 1971 he left GE and joined the New York City advertising agency of Ross Roy and served as vice president of industrial accounts until 1980. After an early retirement in 1980, he and his wife, Hazel, founded L&H Mahar Art Publishers and created a line of greeting cards called “Frameables”, which were distributed through card stores, pharmacies and gift shops throughout the northeast. Mahar was a member of St. Paul’s Church of Rock City Falls, the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Italian-American War Veterans of Saratoga Springs. Larry was a regular contributor of both stories and poetry to several magazines. He authored 2 books and fancied himself as a creative inventor. Mahar was one of 4 children, in which all predeceased him, one brother, John Mahar and 2 sisters, Mary Finley and Margaret Whitmore. He is also predeceased by a son, Lawrence Christopher Mahar. Survivors include his loving wife, Hazel, of 65 years and his seven children: Michael and Rayna of Arizona, Laura Stillwell and husband Randy of CT, Monica Conlogue and husband Michael of CT, Frances Chapell and husband Randy of CT, William of FL, Daniel of NY, and Patrick of NY; his foster sister, Charlene Brandt and husband Mike; as well as, fifteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Funeral services for Larry will be held at a later date in an attempt to avoid the spread of the unanticipated Covid-19 virus. Funeral arrangements are under the direction William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs NY (518) 584-5373. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lawrence-w-mahar
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 24, 2020