Ballston Spa - Leila Mae Stevenson, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 84.She leaves behind five daughters; Susan James (Garry), Vicki Rockefeller, Sandra King (Clyde), Ruth Stankus (Marc) and Carol Mini (Charlie), as well as daughter-in-law Diana Stevenson, 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends.Leila was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Stevenson Sr., son John C. Stevenson Jr., daughter Lori Flones, and grandchildren Jeffrey Flones and Renee King.Leila was born on November, 26th, 1935 in Ballston Spa, NY, to Frank and Ruth Brogue. She attended Ballston Spa High School. On December, 2nd, 1951 she married John Charles Stevenson. She worked at the Ballston Spa Knitting Mill in her younger years, and then at G.E. when her children were older.As her young family grew, they enjoyed taking Sunday drives, attending clambakes and traveling to the beach. During their travels Leila always enjoyed being the navigator for her husband. When they stopped traveling, her love of maps continued as she would suggest routes and track the journeys of her family members. In the years after her children were grown she enjoyed camping and growing African Violets. She will continue to bring smiles to many faces with memories of her witty old wives-tales (some appropriate, some not) and her love of McDonalds (when her family would allow the indulgence).In the past several years she found great joy in visiting with friends Doris, Ethel and Norma and in collecting pictures and creating photo albums for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never missed out on a single Christmas gift, Birthday or Anniversary card for any of her children, many grandchildren, their partners or their children. How she kept track of her big, lively family- we will never know- but she will be remembered for this passion, love and happiness. In our hearts she will always stay.Private services are being held in her memory on Wednesday, April 29th. No guests are permitted, but your love and prayers are welcomed by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Leila may be made to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 501 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205 or healthykidneys.orgOnline remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/leila-stevenson
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 30, 2020