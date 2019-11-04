|
Wichita Falls, TX- Lottie Wincowski a long time resident of Saratoga Springs, New York passed away on October 31, 2019 at the Texahoma Christian Care Center. Born Letitia Teresa Yolanda Amalia Carosella on December 11, 1921 in Guardialfiera, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Guglielmo and Rosario (D'Angelo) Carosella. Lottie spent her early years in Amsterdam NY. She was the Co-Founder and Past President of the Heritage Garden Club in Saratoga Springs, served as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and was employed as a receptionist for Dr. Taub's Optometrist office. Lottie taught CCD for over 20 years at St. Clements Church, she enjoyed helping youth to learn about religion and developing a strong sense of values. She also loved working with flowers through the Garden Club and bringing joy to others but most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with family. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by, Robert L Wincowski, her husband of 69 years; her son Robert F Wincowski; and her two brothers, Joseph and Lewis Carosella. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Joel and Carol Wincowski; her two sisters in law, Jean Eckel and Julie Carosella; eight grandchildren, Robert, Valerie, Matthew, Ethan, Joel, William, Timothy and Caroline; six great grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10:30 to 11:30 AM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon in St. Clement's Church, 231 Lake Ave. Burial will be follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd. Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Saratoga Springs Heritage Garden Club or the Lewis Carosella Scholarship Fund care of the Greater Amsterdam School District. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. If you would like to see a heartwarming tribute please go to facebook, Amalia Stankavage Dillin who wrote a Tribute to Aunt Lottie.
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 6, 2019