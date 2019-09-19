|
Saratoga Springs, NY - Lewis C. Bleil, 93, passed away September 15, at Saratoga Hospital.Lewis was a lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs, residing lastly at Embury Appartments. He was born in Saratoga Springs, on May 19, 1926 to Lewis C. Bleil Sr. and Hulda Ahern Bleil. Lewis graduated from Saratoga Springs High School. He then served in the United States Air Force from 1943 until 1946. Following his service he attended Delhi College, earning an associate’s degree and then Oswego Teachers College earning a Bachelor of Science degree. He taught Industrial Arts, Math and Drivers Education and other classes at Dalton High School and in its successor the Consolidated School District of Wahconah Regional High School in Dalton Mass. He was very involved in school activities serving class advisor, yearbook advisor, various committees and even football coach.He returned to his roots, Saratoga, most weekends to be with his mother after the death of his father and to connect with his family. He spent his summers as a grounds keeper at the Saratoga Golf and Polo Club where he started working as a caddy at 16 years old. He retired from teaching in 1981. After retiring from teaching he became a full time grounds keeper at the Saratoga Golf and Polo Club. He subsequently retired from grounds keeper but continued to actively care for the grounds as his health allowed. He was a fixture at the club and was friends with everyone who worked there as well as many club members. Lewis was an avid clock and antique collector. He was an avid Civil War buff as well, collecting numerous books on the history of the civil war and having visited many of the battlegrounds.Lewis never did anything half way. He was totally involved with his students, dedicated to his job at the club and devoted to his family. He pursued his hobbies with enthusiasm and made many friends, all of whom have a “Lewis” story to tell.Lewis was a faithful communicant of St Joseph’s Church in Greenfield.Lewis was predeceased by his twin sisters Hulda Helenek and Helen Scranton. He is survived by his nephews Robert (Marilyn) Helenek, Richard (Deanne) Helenek, Kathleen (Michael) Anderson, Eileen (John) Coleman, Barbara (Fred) Twiss and Joan (Robert) Piscitelli. He is also survived by great nephews and nieces, Richard Helenek, Steven (Nancy) Helenek, Donald (Sophie) Flinton, Sarah Murabito, John (Tracie) Coleman, Jeremy Barber, Jennifer (Paul) Walters, Dr. Francesca (Adam) Piscitelli- Petrie and Maria (Josh) Fintz. He had a special fondness for his many great-great grand nephews and nieces.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10AM at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Greenfield Center. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenridge Cemetery.There will be no visitation.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518) 584-5373.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.comwww.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lewis-c-bliel
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 22, 2019