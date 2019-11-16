|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY: Lewis Humiston, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in the loving arms of those who cared for him at Mary’s Haven, Saratoga Springs, NY.He was born on March 21, 1944 in Fort Miller, NY to Earl Humiston and Eunice Flanders.Lewis didn’t like school very much, so he left school to begin his hardworking career. He started working in the orchards hauling apples and planting and harvesting vegetables. He then got a job in the paper mill where he made enough money to get his first car – a 1949 Chevy convertible even though he did not yet have a driver’s license. At different times, he was a dishwasher in Lake George, a carpenter, a painter, and a metal fabricator at Tarrant Manufacturing in Saratoga Springs. In his own words, he was a jack of all trades, but master of none.Lewis spent a lot of time watching wrestling, playing cards and horseshoes. He enjoyed a good barbecue and loved eating ice cream. Lewis was a giving man who often helped his friends if they needed a ride or money. One thing is for sure about Lewis, he was a good storyteller.Lewis is survived by his loving wife Wanda, his sons Lewis Humiston Jr. and Kevin Humiston, daughters Tammy Caldwell and Ellie Prusinski (Stanley), stepsons Robert Gardner and William Weatherwax, stepdaughters Charlotte Gardner and Millie Weatherwax, his Brother Bucky, his Sisters Debbie Brownell (Frank) and Gail, and several grandchildren as well as his beloved friend Patricia Woodruff who was like a daughter to him.He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Audrey Humiston, second wife, Eleanor Humiston and his Brothers John, Mike, and Denny Humiston.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Avenue, (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon to 1:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. A burial will be planned for next spring.In lieu of flowers the family wishes that donations be made to Mary's Haven in Lews name.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lewis-humiston
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 17, 2019