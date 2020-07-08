SARATOGA SPRINGS – Leydon J. “Lad” Hemsworth, age 77, in God’s providential care went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home in Saratoga Springs.Ca
lling hours will be from 12-2pm, directly followed by a funeral service at 2pm, on Saturday, July 11 at Compassionate Care Funeral Care, 402 Maple Avenue (Rt 9), Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A Memorial Service in Staten Island will be held on July 25, 2020 at Gateway Church, 200 Boscombe Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10309. Please register with the below link in advance to attend the Gateway service. leydon-hemsworth-s-memorial-service-gateway-church-staten.pushpayevents.com
For online condolencesplease visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to http://www.teamgabbygives.org
.