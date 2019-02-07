|
Saratoga Springs - Lili Ainley Kozubal, 53, a resident of Saratoga Springs, NY, passed away suddenly on February 3, 2019 at her home.Born May 20, 1965 in Remsen, NY she was the daughter of the late Robert and Kay Lytle Ainley.Lili was a graduate of Remsen High School and SUNY Plattsburgh, and received her Master’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Phoenix. She stayed at home to raise her two daughters and then went to work for Saratoga Hospital in their billing department. She worked in the Psychology field the past few years helping people with addiction. She enjoyed walking, running, traveling, and reading.Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Joseph T. Kozubal of Saratoga Springs; two daughters, Justine Kozubal of Sunderland, MA and Anna Kozubal of Saratoga Springs; one sister, Jo Ellen Brand of Remsen; several nieces, nephews and cousins.A memorial service will be held on Monday February 11 from 4-6 PM at the Bacon Hill Reformed Church, 560 Route 32N, Schuylerville, NY 12871 with Rev. Janet Vincent, officiating.Burial will be at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lili-a-kozubal
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 8, 2019