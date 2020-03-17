|
|
Saratoga Springs: Lillian Dunn Jacobs, 95, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Wesley Community Health Center. An Albany native, Lil was born on Hamilton Street, June 22, 1924. Lil was most known for keeping her family and friends close and connected. She took a genuine interest in everyone’s well being.She was a long time member of Congregation Beth Emeth, Hadassah, and the Independent Benevolent Society.Lil was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Charles Jacobs, her parents, David and Pearl Dunn and her sisters, Shirley Luria and Ruth Goldbaum.She is survived by her children, Bruce (Diana) Jacobs of St. Simons Island, Georgia; Barbara (Andrew) Levine and Linda (Elliott) Glansberg, both of Saratoga Springs; and her grandchildren, Craig (Beau) Jacobs, Alex Jacobs, Noah and Sophy Levine, and Maxwell and Lila Glansberg. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Diane, her brother-in-law Stanley, many nieces and nephews as well as other extended family.There will be a private service and no formal mourning observance.Lil’s family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to her aides at Wesley, who provided her with compassionate care.Those wishing to remember Lil in a special way may make a memorial contribution to the Wesley Foundation, ( thewesleycommunity.org) or the .To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lillian-dunn-jacobs-1
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 18, 2020