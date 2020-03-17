|
|
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Linda Jean (Weaver) Askew, age 55, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family, following a courageous battle with cancer.She was born on June 17, 1964 in Albany, NY, the daughter of the late Francis Eugene Weaver and Margaret Joan Calhoun Weaver.Linda was employed by the State of New York for over 30 years. She enjoyed gambling, especially the slot machines and scratch offs. She was an avid NY Mets fan and she loved elephants and Mickey Mouse. She was quick with her comebacks and she had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. Linda was a loving and compassionate person who loved spending time with her family, and she cherished her vacations in Maine.Linda is survived by her husband, Gary P. Askew, Jr. of 5 years; daughters, Tania Keosaian (Robert), Corrina Cayea (Justin), Krista Keosaian (Zach), Samantha Keosaian (Justin); sisters, Barbara Massago (Jake), Nancy Weaver (Mike); grandchildren, Makenzee Fedele, Janessa Mallaney, Abbie Fedele and Lexton Cummings; nephews, Eric Massago (Priscilla), Cory Massago, Randy Massago (Colleen); niece, Elizabeth Mink (Joshua); several great nephews and nieces; extended family and best friends Patricia Rossetti and Raelyn (sisters).She is preceded in death by her brother Francis Eugene Weaver, Jr.A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 12 noon to 1:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda’s name can be made to the .A Reception and Celebration of Linda’s life will be held at the PBA Range, Bliven Way off Weibel Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY following the service.For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-jean-weaver-askew
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 18, 2020