Home

POWERED BY

Services
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Askew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Jean (Weaver) Askew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Jean (Weaver) Askew Obituary
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Linda Jean (Weaver) Askew, age 55, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family, following a courageous battle with cancer.She was born on June 17, 1964 in Albany, NY, the daughter of the late Francis Eugene Weaver and Margaret Joan Calhoun Weaver.Linda was employed by the State of New York for over 30 years. She enjoyed gambling, especially the slot machines and scratch offs. She was an avid NY Mets fan and she loved elephants and Mickey Mouse. She was quick with her comebacks and she had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. Linda was a loving and compassionate person who loved spending time with her family, and she cherished her vacations in Maine.Linda is survived by her husband, Gary P. Askew, Jr. of 5 years; daughters, Tania Keosaian (Robert), Corrina Cayea (Justin), Krista Keosaian (Zach), Samantha Keosaian (Justin); sisters, Barbara Massago (Jake), Nancy Weaver (Mike); grandchildren, Makenzee Fedele, Janessa Mallaney, Abbie Fedele and Lexton Cummings; nephews, Eric Massago (Priscilla), Cory Massago, Randy Massago (Colleen); niece, Elizabeth Mink (Joshua); several great nephews and nieces; extended family and best friends Patricia Rossetti and Raelyn (sisters).She is preceded in death by her brother Francis Eugene Weaver, Jr.A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 12 noon to 1:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda’s name can be made to the .A Reception and Celebration of Linda’s life will be held at the PBA Range, Bliven Way off Weibel Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY following the service.For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-jean-weaver-askew
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -