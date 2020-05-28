Linda Klaus
1926 - 2020
On the 17th of May, 2020 Linda Klaus (Carminucci) formerly Linda Colangelo passed peacefully from this world into the Hands of God!Linda was born on November 6, 1926 in Abbateggio Italy the daughter of John Colangelo and Mary (Di Tomasso) Colangelo and immigrated to the United States at the age of three with her mother and older sister to join her father. The family settled in Peekskill, New York and Linda graduated from Peekskill High school where she met her future husband Bert Carminucci. Linda traveled to Washington DC during World War II where she worked in a government clerical position. After the war she returned to Peekskill and married Bert in May of 1951 and they started a family together. Linda worked as a librarian at Peekskill Military Academy as well as Assumption School in Peekskill. Bert passed away in 1962 and Linda married Nicholas Klaus in 1975. Linda and Nick traveled often and eventually re-located to Harwich, Massachusetts where they entertained family and friends. Nick passed away in 1995 and Linda re-located to Saratoga Springs where she met many wonderful friends. Linda eventually relocated to Naples, Florida.Linda was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Eleanor Pearson and Grace Stallone and stepson Robert and is survived by her sons Robert (Lauren), David (Susan) and James (Karen), her stepdaughter Valerie (Edward) Lewis, her sisters Natalie (Joseph) Tropiano and Andrea Fagan Matero, her grandchildren Nicole, Christian, Justin, Tessa and Nora as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.The family would like to extend its thanks to the staff of The Carlisle in Naples, Florida, Imperial Solaris Nursing Home in Naples, Florida and Avow Hospice, Naples, Florida. Contributions in Linda’s name can be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105. http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-klaus

Published in The Saratogian from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Options LLC
4376 Corporate Square
Naples, FL 34104
(239) 659-2009
