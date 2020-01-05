|
|
Lisa Efraimson, 53, of Malta, New York, lost her 13 year battle with metastatic breast cancer on December 24, 2019. She passed away at home with her loving partner at her side.Lisa was born on August 23, 1966 in North Syracuse, NY. She worked for Ballston Spa Central School District as a special education teacher. Lisa worked in special education for over 25 years. She received her Masters degree in special education from Southern Connecticut State University in 1996 and her Bachelors degree in therapeutic recreation from Utica College of Syracuse University in 1988. Lisa has a passion for teaching children with special needs. Her infectious smile and gentle soul gave her a unique ability to be able to reach the children and their families. The students as well as her entire school family meant the world to her. She was also an avid lifetime fan of the Syracuse Orange Men's basketball team and the New York Giants football team. Lisa's endearing charm was a true gift and she will be missed by many.Lisa was pre-deceased in death by her parents Kathleen and Richard White. She is survived by her life partner Maria Kiraly, sisters Patricia White and Carla White, her two nephews Jonathan and Andrew and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves behind the Devine (Minervini) family, who was a second family to Lisa. Lisa has selflessly chosen to donate her body to Albany Medical College.A celebration of her life will be held at Longfellows Restaurant in Saratoge Springs on January 18, 2020 at 12:00pm. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lisa-efraimson
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 6, 2020