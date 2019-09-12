|
|
Corinth - Lisa J. Boiani, 50, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born on July 30, 1969, in Schenectady, NY and graduated from Mohonasen High School. She later moved to New York City and came back to this area in 1995.Lisa was a home health aide. Her greatest joy was her daughter and she treasured the time she spent with her. She was a loving mother and an amazing person who was greatly loved by her family and friends.She was predeceased by her father Eugene Boiani, her mother Pamela Panza, twin sister Laura Boiani and uncle Charlie Boiani. Lisa is survived by her daughter Molly Calhoun and her father Ron Calhoun; sisters Denise Boiani and Michelle Boiani; nephews Dominick and Richie, and niece Angelina.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, September 16 from 4pm to 6pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will follow at 6pm.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lisa-j-boiani
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 13, 2019