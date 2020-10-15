NiskayunaLisa M. Reilly 62, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 13, 1958 to Louis and Charlotte D’Achille and was raised on Long Island with her loving family.Lisa and her husband, John, relocated to Saratoga Springs in 2002 and quickly became part of the community. Lisa’s love of the local music scene was instant, and she and John developed many meaningful friendships through the years. She was so proud that their daughter, Charlotte, is firmly ensconced in the Saratoga music scene as a well-loved, outstanding singer/songwriter talent.Lisa, John, and Christopher, her loving son, opened Stella Pasta Bar & Bistro in Burnt Hills in June 2016-- a restaurant they created to be an extension of their family. Her presence at the restaurant is what made it a special place for everyone; Lisa was the heart and soul of Stella.Lisa is survived by her husband John Reilly; her beautiful children Christopher Marin Sule and Charlotte Elizabeth Reilly; her loving siblings Louis R. D’Achille, Lauren D’Achille, and David D’Achille (Judi); and her loving nieces and nephews, Ali, Livi, Mia and David Michael.A memorial mass will be celebrated 9:30am Wednesday, October 21 at St. Mary’s Church, Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Lisa may be made to the Mother Teresa Cancer Awareness Fund, www.MTCAF.org
Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lisa-reilly