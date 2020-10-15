1/1
Lisa Reilly
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NiskayunaLisa M. Reilly 62, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 13, 1958 to Louis and Charlotte D’Achille and was raised on Long Island with her loving family.Lisa and her husband, John, relocated to Saratoga Springs in 2002 and quickly became part of the community. Lisa’s love of the local music scene was instant, and she and John developed many meaningful friendships through the years. She was so proud that their daughter, Charlotte, is firmly ensconced in the Saratoga music scene as a well-loved, outstanding singer/songwriter talent.Lisa, John, and Christopher, her loving son, opened Stella Pasta Bar & Bistro in Burnt Hills in June 2016-- a restaurant they created to be an extension of their family. Her presence at the restaurant is what made it a special place for everyone; Lisa was the heart and soul of Stella.Lisa is survived by her husband John Reilly; her beautiful children Christopher Marin Sule and Charlotte Elizabeth Reilly; her loving siblings Louis R. D’Achille, Lauren D’Achille, and David D’Achille (Judi); and her loving nieces and nephews, Ali, Livi, Mia and David Michael.A memorial mass will be celebrated 9:30am Wednesday, October 21 at St. Mary’s Church, Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Lisa may be made to the Mother Teresa Cancer Awareness Fund, www.MTCAF.orgOnline remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lisa-reilly


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial Mass
09:30 AM
St. Mary’s Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved