Lisa Symons Burke, born October 27, 1961 in Liberal, Kan., passed away peacefully in her sleep, February 1, 2019 at her home in Warrenton, Va.The daughter of the late Robert Henry Symons (1922 – 2000) and Patsy C. Symons, Lisa grew up in Bluemont, Va. on her family’s beloved Meadow Grove Farm. Lisa attended Foxcroft School, Loudoun Valley High School, Florida State University and Skidmore College. Lisa was an exceptional athlete and an accomplished equestrian.Known for her vibrant personality and indelible spirit, Lisa was always up for an adventure. She had a knack for infusing fun and creativity into even the most routine task, and her enthusiasm for life was contagious.Lisa received great joy from caring for others, which served her well in her career as a nurse, but her genuine care and concern for people (and animals) was much more than a job—it was her way of life.Lisa was an extremely proud mother of four daughters—Lindsay (Eric) Szeszycki, Ashley Varco, McKenzie (Kyle) Klopstock and Reilly Burke—and an even prouder “Grammie Lisa” to six grandchildren—Samantha Varco, Cade Szeszycki, Dominic Varco, Jeremiah Varco, Burke Kinley Klopstock and Keene Klopstock.In addition to her children and grandchildren, Lisa is survived by her mother and two brothers.Memorial contributions may be made in Lisa’s name to the Middleburg Humane Foundation, P. O. Box 1238 Middleburg, VA 20118.www.middleburghumane.org.Service and interment will be private. A celebration of Lisa’s life will be held at a future date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lisa-symons-burke
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 17, 2019