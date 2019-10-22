|
Ballston Spa: Lois J. LeBarron Smith Phelps, 85, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Born on May 17, 1934 in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of Clayton and Elsie (Gifford) LeBarron. Lois was a 1951 graduate of Hoosick Falls High School and attended college at Russell Sage.Lois worked for the State of New York in the education department and the labor department for 37 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star where she held many offices and the First Presbyterian Church in Ballston Spa. She enjoyed crafts, sewing and crocheting.In addition to her parents, Lois is predeceased by her husband, Ronald Phelps, Sr., sister, Sandra Taylor and brother, Dennis LeBarron. She is survived by three step children, Ronald Phelps, Jr. of Malta, Mark Phelps of Florida and Darlynda Reilly (Bob) of Virginia; her sisters, Janice Tate (Jerry) of Hoosick Falls and Clara LeBarron (Jim) of Albany; a brother, Douglas LeBarron (Claudia) of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her beloved friend, Victoria Huber.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 26 from 11am to 1pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 1pm. Burial will follow in Dunning Street Cemetery, Malta.Lois would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Rachid Daoui and his staff for the wonderful care she received.Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lois to the First Presbyterian Church of Ballston Spa, 22 West High Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lois-j-lebarron-smith-phelps
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 23, 2019