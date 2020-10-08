Ballston SpaLora R. McElroy (Rena) 56, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born in Arkansas on July 11, 1964.Rena was always the life of the party and loved to dance. She enjoyed fishing and camping with her husband Drew. She loved watching Lifetime movies and made the best fried chicken!Rena is predeceased by her loving husband Drew, mother Lillian Mayo, sister Vicki Martin and brother Jeff Curtis. She will be deeply missed by her children Sabrina Perri (Frank) of New City, and Timothy McElroy (Jennifer) of Scotia; 4 Grandchildren Jack, Peter, Frank and Lucas as well as many other family and friends.Services will be private. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lora-mcelroy