SARATOGA SPRINGS – Loretta Parker, age 77, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.She was born on February 20, 1942 in Staten Island, New York, the daughter of the late Leslie Brown and Annareta Brown.Loretta was a manager for General Foods in Saratoga Springs for many years until her retirement. In her early years she grew up and attended school in New York City. She moved to Saratoga Springs and married James Lee Parker Sr.. Loretta’s family was her pride and joy, from raising her own children to teaching her grandchildren Bible scriptures and in her quiet time she enjoyed knitting, watching classic films and western movies. She was an avid cook who enjoyed preparing meals for her loving family, her home was open to all whom loved and will miss her home cooked meals. Loretta was a very active person who enjoyed walking and exercising daily.Loretta is survived by her Sons, James Lee Parker Jr. (Teri), Curtis William Parker (Leticia), Timothy Jersen Parker (Jessica); Daughters, Brenda Cintula (Mark), Annareta Lea (John), Kimberly Marie Beale; brothers, Leslie Brown (Francis), Ronald Brown, Harvey Hale; Grandchildren, Erin Brown, Curtis Parker, Christopher Parker, J’nai Quailey, Briea Parker, Rayonnie Parker, Nicole Byrd, Lauren Beale, Shilo Parker; many Great-grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and Friends whom loved and will miss her dearly.She is preceded in death by her sister, Alberta Hunter; brothers, Leo Brown, Dennis Guy, Alvin Brown, and Hugh Brown.A Celebration of Life service was held on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, New York.Interment will be in the spring at Greenridge Cemetery, Saratoga Springs, NY.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/loretta-parker
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 1, 2019