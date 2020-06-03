BALLSTON SPA - Lori Jean Delamater, 54, of Ballston Spa, NY, beloved wife and best friend of Donald, passed from this life on May 22, 2020.She was born on January 16, 1966 in Albany, NY to parents Paul Dellea and Loretta Mae (Luck) Matott.She graduated from North Clinton High School and from BOCES food service program. Lori worked in the food service industry for hospitals and many years at Angelica in Ballston Spa, NY. She enjoyed playing video games and she had a big heart for animals. Lori was a kindhearted and cheerful person. She will be dearly missed by all.She is preceded in death by her father Paul, brother Donald, stepfather Orville and inlaws Donald and Barbara DeLamater.Lori is survived by her husband, Donald; her mother, Loretta, siblings, Paul (Nerilu) Dellea, Lisa Dellea, Missy (Nathan) Barry, Norma Stay, Patricia (Dan) Painter, Amy (Johnathan) Savage and Christopher Matott. Sister-in-law Bonnie (Bob) Dyke, Brothers-in-law David (Mary Marchewka), Darryl (Averil). Several step siblings, cherished nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871 with Father David Haig from St. Luke’s on the Hill, Mechanicville, NY officiating. The CDC has recommended we limit attendance at the graveside to 10 people at a time. We ask that you please be mindful of the ongoing health concerns of COVID-19, and we thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of every guest and the staff.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lori’s name to a charity of your choice.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.comDelamater, 54, of Ballston Spa, NY, beloved wife and best friend of Donald, passed from this life on May 22, 2020.She was born on January 16, 1966 in Albany, NY to parents Paul Dellea and Loretta Mae (Luck) Matott.She graduated from North Clinton High School and from BOCES food service program. Lori worked in the food service industry for hospitals and many years at Angelica in Ballston Spa, NY. She enjoyed playing video games and she had a big heart for animals. Lori was a kindhearted and cheerful person. She will be dearly missed by all.She is preceded in death by her father Paul, brother Donald, stepfather Orville and inlaws Donald and Barbara DeLamater.Lori is survived by her husband, Donald; her mother, Loretta, siblings, Paul (Nerilu) Dellea, Lisa Dellea, Missy (Nathan) Barry, Norma Stay, Patricia (Dan) Painter, Amy (Johnathan) Savage and Christopher Matott. Sister-in-law Bonnie (Bob) Dyke, Brothers-in-law David (Mary Marchewka), Darryl (Averil). Several step siblings, cherished nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871 with Father David Haig from St. Luke’s on the Hill, Mechanicville, NY officiating. The CDC has recommended we limit attendance at the graveside to 10 people at a time. We ask that you please be mindful of the ongoing health concerns of COVID-19, and we thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of every guest and the staff.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lori’s name to a charity of your choice.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lori-jean-delamater
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.