|
|
Wilton - Lorraine Westcott, passed away at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, June 18, 2019 at the age of 91.Lorraine was predeceased by husband Hubert, son John, daughter Louise, and brothers George and Bob Benware.Lorraine is lovingly remembered by her children Joseph, James, Thomas and Laurie, also nine grand-children and six great-grand children. Lorraine was born in Piercefield, NY in September 1927. She graduated from Corinth High School as Salutatorian in 1945. She married Hubert in 1947 and raised their family in Wilton, NY. She worked for Pierce Insurance and retired from The Adirondack Trust Co. Lorraine was passionate about many things. She was an artist, a photographer, a painter, a writer and enjoyed making historic dioramas. She was a dedicated member of many organizations. The Wilton Heritage Society, The Friends of Grant Cottage and many others. She was Wilton Town Historian for many years. She believed that local history was very important and educated countless people on Wilton History and beyond. She was a true native Adirondacker, and loved the woods, waters and mountains. She passed this love onto her children along with her sense of adventure. Of her many life achievements, raising and supporting her large family was most important to her. She loved to travel and made many trips across country to the west coast and into Canada. She was short in stature, but made up for it with her outgoing personality and energy. At Lorraine’s request there will be no formal service or visitation, a celebration of life is being planned. The family suggests that memorial donations can be made in Lorraine’s name to The Friends of Grant Cottage and The Nature Conservancy, Adirondack Chapter.To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lorraine-westcott
Published in The Saratogian on June 23, 2019