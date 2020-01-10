|
|
South Troy, NY - Lou John Hotte, 66, of South Troy, NY, died on January 9, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Lou was predeceased by his parents, Anne (Romeo) and Lucien Hotte. Lou attended Troy schools, Hudson Valley Community College, received his airframe and power plant certification from East Coast Aero Technical School in Boston and then went on to Parks School of Aeronautics in St. Louis, Missouri, where he obtained his Bachelors’ degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He later went on to earn his Masters of Science degree from RPI. Lou was an engineer for Pratt and Whitney aircraft in Hartford, CT, working on numerous military and commercial jet engine programs for over 30 years. True to New York, Lou was an avid fan of the NY Giants, Yankees and loved the Saratoga Racetrack. Lou is survived by his wife of 38 years, Theresa (Rotondo) Hotte; his daughters Jessica Anne Schwartzman, her husband, Yli and their two children, Kaia and Mirabel; his daughter, Liana Mei Hotte and her significant other, Anthony Pensiero. He is also survived by his two brothers, Clifford Hotte and his wife, Virginia as well as Thomas Hotte and his life partner, Karen Merritt. Lou was predeceased by his brother James, who was not only Lou’s younger brother but best friend. Lou was also blessed with an abundance of loving family members and lifelong friends that will sorely miss Lou’s wit and ability to put everyone at ease. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11am on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518) 584-5373. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30am at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY by Reverend Juanito Asprec. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either the Saratoga Hospital Foundation (211 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866), the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation (PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lou-john-hotte
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 12, 2020