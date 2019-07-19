The Saratogian Obituaries
Louis DeMatteo Jr. Obituary
Saratoga Springs, NY – Louis DeMatteo, Jr. passed away July 17, 2019 at his beloved home. He was born on May 7, 1936, to the late Louis and Margaret DeMatteo, Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs and a devout Catholic who loved and supported St. Clement’s Church as well as many other charities. Relatives and friends may call from 10:30 to 11:30 AM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Clement’s Roman Catholic Church, 231 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs followed by Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Edmund Faliskie, C.Ss.R. Pastor at 11:30am.Burial will take place in his family plot at St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave., Saratoga Springs.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saratogian on July 21, 2019
