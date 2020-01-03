|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY- Louis William Lemyre, resident of Wesley Nursing Home peacefully passed on January 1, 2020. Louis was the husband to Louise M Lemyre for 45 years. They resided in West Sand Lake and then Saratoga Springs for over 40 years. Survivors include, Louis and Louise’s son, John Lemyre and his wife, Diane Lemyre of Saratoga Springs; their grandchildren, John M Lemyre Jr. and his wife, Jessica Lemyre of Lansing MI and their children, Simeon Lemyre and Eliana Lemyre. He was a grandfather to, Steven and Robert Lemyre of White Plains, NY and Tony Martin, of Ft. Meyers, FL. Lou is predeceased by their daughter: the late Diane Leigh Lemyre and their son: the late William “Bill” W Lemyre, who was well known trainer at the Harness Track Saratoga Springs. Louis served in the US Navy in WW II as a Radio man. He was a local member of The Kiwanis Club and the Golden K for many years. He was avid skier and received two awards for ski racing in the Over 70 Ski Club. Louis loved the outdoors and had many friends he walked with over at the Saratoga Spa State Park and Moreau Lake Park. His grandchildren will remember many visits on birthdays and holidays with him, their grandmother, Louise and Bill. They remember fondly, his role as the one who gave out all the Christmas gifts at the annual family Christmas. Our family is grateful for the times we spent all together over the years as a family. A funeral home services will be held at 9 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing& Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefunealhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/louis-william-lemyre
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 5, 2020