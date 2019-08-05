|
Saratoga Springs – Louise E. McCormick, 83, passed away on August 4, 2019. She was born in Germany on August 14, 1935 to the late Paul and Josephine Maskevich-Hornbustle.Louise was married to the late Philip Henry McCormick. They met in Germany during his twenty years of honorable service in the United States Air Force. After his retirement from the armed forces they settled in Middle Grove where they owned the Corner Post Store. She was involved in the Greenfield Historical Society and volunteered at the Middle Grove Methodist church.Louise was a self taught painter, crocheter, baker and chef. She enjoyed going out to dinner with friends, celebrating holidays, and traveling especially back to Germany to visit family. In her later years she enjoyed spending time at the Saratoga and Wilton Senior Centers and attending their day trips. She was very caring and would not hesitate to help others or take care of those in need.Survivors include her son, Georg McCormick, granddaughter Melanie “Pumpkin“ McCormick, and great-grandchildren Jayden and Peyton Taylor. She is also survived by several extended family members in the U.S. and Germany.Relatives and friends may call from 10-11am on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs.A funeral home service will begin at 11am and burial will follow at noon at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.In lieu of flowers, Louise’s wishes were for donations to be made to the Town of Greenfield Historical Society (PO Box 502, Greenfield Center, NY 12833) or the Lillian Worth Town of Wilton Senior Center (18 Traver Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831).Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518) 584-5373.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/louise-e-e-mccormick
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 6, 2019