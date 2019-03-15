|
|
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Louise Herring aka “Ma Herring” or “Weezy”, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.She was born on April 23, 1941 in Atlanta, GA, the daughter of the late Walter Ivey and Lou Springs Ivey.A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 1pm to 1:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Louise to Compassionate Funeral Care to help the family with funeral expenses.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the full Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/louise-herring
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 17, 2019