Home

POWERED BY

Services
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Herring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Herring

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise Herring Obituary
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Louise Herring aka “Ma Herring” or “Weezy”, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.She was born on April 23, 1941 in Atlanta, GA, the daughter of the late Walter Ivey and Lou Springs Ivey.A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 1pm to 1:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Louise to Compassionate Funeral Care to help the family with funeral expenses.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the full Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/louise-herring
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now