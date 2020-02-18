|
Louise Levo at age 92 passed peacefully on Monday January 27, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Genny Levo of Saratoga Springs, her son Albert “Mike” Levo and his wife Anne Marie Levo of Fort Pierce, Florida, and her granddaughter Christine Levo also of Fort Pierce, Florida.Louise was born on October 3, 1927 in Margaretville, New York. She is predeceased by her father, mother and sister. She became a Registered Nurse and was working in the Albany NY VA Hospital, when she met her husband Albert Rocco Levo who was severely wounded in the Philippines in world war II. They were married a St. Peters Catholic Church in Saratoga Springs NY in 1951. Louise was a kind and loving mother and also worked at Saratoga Hospital in the maternity ward for many years.During what she called “the aging process” up until her death, she was an inspiration to her family. She always showed grace, courage, kindness, acceptance and a positive spirit. She always was worried about being a burden and never thought of herself before her family. We will miss her always. http://www.lastingmemories.com/louise-levo
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 19, 2020