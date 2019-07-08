Saratoga Springs, NY- Luigi (Lou) A. Jordan passed away on July 6, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital, he was 92.Born on May 9, 1927 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late, James and Minnie Jordan.Lou served in the U.S. Navy SEABEE’s during WWII. He served on the USS Unimak and then in Guam. After his service he was employed as a N.Y.S. Plumber and Steam Fitter for 35 years before his retirement. Lou was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Greenfield Center as well as many Veteran Organizations; VFW’s, American Legion and the ITAM. Lou loved gardening, his dogs and was a proud man of the military. He had a great time going on the Honor Flight for Veterans to Washing D.C. He was also an avid NY Yankees fan and loved sportsIn addition to his parents, Lou was predeceased by two brothers and three sisters.Survivors include his wife, Barbara (Max), of Greenfield Center; his brother in law, Frank Max Jr., of Greenfield; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Services will be private with no public visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke and Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. .Donations in Lou’s name may be mad to the Veteran’s organization of your choice in memory of Luigi.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/luigi-lou-jordan Published in The Saratogian on July 9, 2019