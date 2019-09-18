|
|
Schuylerville, NY – Lynn C. (Hendrickson) Cole, 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, at Saratoga Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends.Lynn was born on August 28, 1949 to the late Warren and Cecily Hendrickson in Queens, NY. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her stepfather Keith Hendrickson and her sister Cheryl Herb.Lynn worked and retired from the Saratoga Cardiology Group. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting baby blankets. Being a great cook, Lynn enjoyed entertaining her family and friends.Survivors include her loving husband, Ozzie Cole (harness horse driver and racing official); daughters Charissa (Bill) Cooper of Rotterdam, NY, Robyn (Keith) Langella of Ronkonkoma, NY , Erica Riekert of Schuylerville, NY; and stepsons Randy (Pat) Cole of Peabody, Mass, Rodney (Ingrid) Cole of Mesa, AZ, and Del (Donna) Cole of Niskayuna. Lynn also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, her siblings Dale (Terri) Hendrickson, Sandi Orzechowski of Saratoga Springs, NY, Dr. Paul (Mary Ellen) Hendrickson of Clifton Park, NY, and Barry Hendrickson of Saratoga Springs, NY.Relatives and friends may call from 5PM to 7PM on Friday, September 20 at the William J. Burke & Sons Bussing/Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). A funeral home service will take place at 10AM on Saturday, September 21 followed by burial at Maplewood Cemetery Weibel Avenue, Saratoga Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bottskill Baptist Church: P.O. Box 45 Greenwich, NY, 12834 or to the Lung in her name.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lynn-c-cole-1
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 19, 2019