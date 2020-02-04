|
Saratoga Springs, NY - Madelyn B. Mega, 88, beloved wife of the late Christopher J. Mega, entered into eternal rest on February 1, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on July 24, 1931, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Friscia. Madelyn was predeceased by her sister, Kathryn (Friscia) Paterson. She graduated from Fort Hamilton High School where she was involved in musical theater. She attended her senior prom with her high school sweetheart Christopher J. Mega. Madelyn and Chris were married on December 27, 1952 and remained married for 58 years until Chris’ death in 2011. Together they raised four children. As a stay at home mom, she remained very active in the Bay Ridge, Brooklyn community. Madelyn’s beautiful singing voice could often be heard at the start of community events while she sang the Star Spangled Banner. She loved all things musical and had a song for every occasion. In addition to her devotion to her children, Madelyn lovingly supported her late husband’s career in public services as a State Assemblyman, Senator and Judge. Madelyn and Christopher moved to Saratoga Springs in 2009. Her greatest joy was being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Madelyn always gave her love, time and heart to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. Madelyn is survived by her children Christopher Mega (Barbara, Christian), Jeffrey Mega (Linda), Valerie Raccuia (Joseph) and Jacqueline Fitzgerald (Stephen). She is also survived by her grandchildren Christopher Raccuia (Meagan), Jeffrey Mega, Victoria Raccuia (fiancée Jason Saunders), Madeline, Katherine and Lauren Fitzgerald, and her first great grandchild, Emma Rose Raccuia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be greatly appreciated and can be made to the Wesley Foundation, 131 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 as well as BRAVO (Bay Ridge Ambulance Volunteer Organization) 8507 7th Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11228. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Friday, February 7 at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs NY 12866 by Rev John D. Kirwin. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518) 584-5373. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.comwww.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/madelyn-b-mega
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 5, 2020