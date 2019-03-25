Saratoga Springs, NY – Mae Masone passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at age 86, with family by her side.Born in 1932 in the Bronx, Mae was surrounded by devoted parents, Margaret and Fred, and her lively sisters Dorothy, Helen, and Margaret. They celebrated family milestones and supported each other with love and togetherness.Mae is survived by her five children, Suanne (George), Gail (Tom), Craig (Maria), Donna, and Karen (Steve); her ten grandchildren, Tara, Sheri, Melissa, Shannon, Evan, Alex, Jennifer, Joseph, Stephanie, and Jessica; and her 3 great grandchildren, Georgia Mae, Oliver, and Fallon. During her final years she was blessed with the companionship of her beloved friend Sal and his family.Mae had a spirit that brought laughter and joy to those around her. She was described by many as a “spitfire.” She also enjoyed fashion and in her early days she was a model. At the Fordham University Military Ball in 1953 she was crowned Queen. Along with her beauty she brought warmth and love to her family and friends in her hometown of Queens and at her new home at Embury in Saratoga Springs. We are so appreciative of the love and care Mae received in return from the Embury community.Mae’s children and grandchildren were blessed with her sense of humor, her spirit, and her engagement in their lives. She truly reveled in and celebrated their milestones.Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the William J. Burke and Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). A funeral home service will follow at 7pm.Burial will be at 11am Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Rd, Schuylerville.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mae-masone Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary