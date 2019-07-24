|
|
SARATOGA SPRINGS: Major Adams Jr., age 36, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 20, 2019.He was born on October 5, 1982 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of Major Adams., Sr. and Helen Vanaernem Carswell.Major was a Machine Operator at the Saratoga Brewery for several years prior to his death. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing whether he was with friends or alone. Major also loved wrestling and watching his favorite team, the Yankees. Major loved being out and about with friends and family.He is survived by his parents, Major Adams, Sr. and Helen Vanaernem Carswell (Louis); sons, Isaiah Adams, Jaden Adams, Onyx Graves; daughters, Aria Adams, Amaliya Adams, Shaelyn Jordon; brothers, Eustace Edey “Ricky”, Robert Edey; sisters, Natasha Adams Brown, Nicole Cruz, many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly.A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 10 am to 12 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/major-adams-jr
Published in The Saratogian on July 25, 2019