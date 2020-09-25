Manuel Perez

Wilton, NYManuel Luna Perez, of Wilton, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020,surrounded by his children in the house he built on Kings Road. He was 96 years old.Manny was born December 9, 1923, in Chalchihuites, Mexico, the son of the late Bonifacio andCarmen (Luna) Perez.When he was a young child, Manny moved from Mexico to Franklin, NJ, where his fatherworked in the zinc mines. He enlisted in the United States Army in February 1943 and did hisbasic training in Fort Jackson, SC. Manny served in WWII as a member of the 30th InfantryDivision, G Company/120th Infantry Regiment. His unit received two Presidential Unit Citations.Manny was injured at the Battle of Mortain, but later rejoined his unit. Manny was injured andcaptured during the Battle of the Bulge, and spent 3 months as a prisoner of war. Manny was amember of the Hudson Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge, and served as President of theAlbany Chapter of the Former POWs Organization and of the Disabled Veterans of America.After the war, Manny married Florence Jane House on August 25, 1946. They moved to SaranacLake, where Manny majored in forestry at Paul Smith’s College under the GI Bill. Manny andFlorence settled in Wilton, NY, where they raised five children and enjoyed 60 years together.Florence passed on August 28, 2006.Manny was a journeyman typesetter for the Post Star and the Saratogian for over 35 years. Heserved as Past President of the Typographical Union, #149.Manny always had a smile, an easy, positive outlook, and a thankful attitude. He loved spendingtime with his children, nieces, and nephews, and shared his many talents, teaching them how toswim, ride bikes, and build paper airplanes. He shared with them his love of outdoor sports,including swimming, sailing, skiing, kayaking, and waterskiing.Manny was predeceased by his parents, wife, and brother Joseph Perez.Manny is survived by his brother Ralph; son Michael Luna and wife Margie of Evergreen, CO;daughter Valerie Tonia of Wilton, NY, and good friend Jerry Favreau; daughter Robin E. ofBethlehem, NH; son Mark and wife Cynthia of Pine Grove, PA; and daughter Jennifer Maria andhusband Darryl Conte Jr of Hartford, NY; grandchildren Elizabeth Schwemlein (Dan) and AndrewPerez (Kait); great grandchildren Nolan, Oliver, and Elliot Schwemlein; and many nieces andnephews.Ca
lling hours will be from 6–8 pm on Monday at Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Ave, SaratogaSprings, NY, 12866.Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, andwill be immediately followed by a military burial at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga NationalCemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Saratoga, NY.Memorial donations can be made in Manny’s memory to the Argyle Ambulance Corp., 15Sheridan St, Argyle, NY, 12809, or to your community Hospice. http://www.lastingmemories.com/manuel-perez