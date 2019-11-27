|
|
Saratoga Springs, NYMargaret (Peggy) Hotaling passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019 surrounded by family and several chocolate pudding cups. Born August 20, 1938, in Binghamton, NY, she was the daughter of Alton and Charlotte Adams. Peggy was predeceased by the love of her life, Hank Hotaling in April. They spent 60 wonderful years doing everything they loved: Traveling, clogging, wintering in Florida, reading many many books, and spending time with their kids, grandkids and great grandkids.Peggy taught kindergarten and third grade in Sharon Springs, NY. She and Hank called Jefferson, NY their home for many years before moving to The Villages, FL. She had a love and talent for making Teddy Bears and volunteered in her retirement at the Teddy Bear Museum in Naples, FL. She continued to make bears for the Mother Bear Project up until her last days.Peggy is survived by her two sons: George (Karen) Hotaling of Jefferson, NY and Mike (AnneMarie) Hotaling of Saratoga Springs, NY; Four grandchildren, Kristen (Ben) Schoen, Jared (Kate) Hotaling, George (Cody) Hotaling, and Eric (Brooke) Hotaling, along with four great granddaughters who were the light of her life, and her brother Jerry (Barbara) Adams and sister Marion Adams.Many thanks to the staff on 3A at the Saratoga Hospital as well as the folks at Woodlawn Commons who cared so much for her and gave her comfort.A celebration of life will be announced in the spring.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online condolences may be made at, www.tunisonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-peggy-hotaling
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 1, 2019