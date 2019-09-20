|
|
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Margaret M. Izzo, age 97, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Wesley Health Care surrounded by her loving family.She was born on December 27, 1921 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the daughter of the late John DeGregory and Marianne DeGregory.Margaret devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members; she gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life. She loved the home shopping network and betting on horses and playing slots.Margaret is survived by her niece, Janice Brooks; nephews, Jack McLaren and Frances Kehoe; nieces, Peggy Meyer, Casey Casino, Stormy Casino, great-nephew, John Brooks and his daughter, Julia Reece Brooks; great-nieces, Julia McLaren Hoar, Jerrine Meyer, Jill Meyer, and Joy Meyer; great-great-nieces and many friends who will miss her dearly.In addition to her parents, Margaret is predeceased by her husband Thomas E. Izzo.A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 11 am to 12:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-m-izzo
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 22, 2019